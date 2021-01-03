Bigg Boss 14: Salman Pulls up Rubina for Using 'Abusive Gesture'

Saturday's (2 January) Bigg Boss 14 episode saw host Salman Khan pull up contestants for their words and actions. The first participant to face his wrath was Jasmin Bhasin. After that a clip was played showing Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan's ugly spat, wherein the former was seen showing a gesture to Arshi. Salman asked Rubina about it and also slammed her for trying to implement unnecessary rules like ‘no talking after the lights went out’.

Rubina tried to justify that her gesture didn’t mean anything and she was just using it to irritate Arshi. But Salman wasn’t pleased with her and said that she tried to implicate it for something else because she was on national television.

When Arshi was questioned regarding the same she said Rubina is a proud and arrogant person.

The matter did not end there. Things got worse when Abhinav Shukla told Salman Khan that while Rubina is being pulled up for her gesture, Arshi Khan is never reprimanded for some of the unmentionable things that she has said on the show. This enraged Salman even more and he said, “You think we don’t watch the show?” He further stated that he has watched everything, from Jasmin, Aly Goni and Rahul Vaidya body shaming Arshi to Jasmin and Nikki mocking Rakhi for her cosmetic surgeries.

Rubina still went on and on about her 'gesture'. To which Salman said, “Don’t insult our audience and my intelligence.”

