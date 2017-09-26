Bigg Boss 11: Gaurav Gera become first 'Pinky Padosan' in Salman Khan's show

The most controversial and loved Television show of Colors Bigg Boss is all set to return with its eleventh season and the fans of the show cannot keep calm about it. Although the makers are playing the guessing game and not at all announcing the name of the participants of the show. But they have surely revealed the name of Salman Khan's Pinky Padosan.

Pinky Padosan is going to share all the 'uncensored' gossip of Bigg Boss season 11 with the fans and its none other than our own funny 'shopkeeper' Gaurav Gera, who has now transformed into glamorous Pinky Padosan.

The Colors has taken it to Twitter and wrote, “Meet #PinkyPadosan! She's got all the neighborhood gossip & more! #BB11.”

However, the news comes as surprise because earlier in a new promo the channel has revealed that the Naagin fame Mouni Roy featuring as Salman Khan's sexy neighbour.

Bigg Boss will hit the Television on 1st October with its eleventh season.

