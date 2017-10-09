Bigg Boss 11: Eliminated contestant Zubair Khan files complaint against Salman Khan

Big Boss season 11 contestant Zubair Khan, who was eliminated from the ongoing reality show this week, has reportedly filed a complaint against the show's host Salman Khan for threatening him. As per reports, the complaint has been registered at the Lonavala police station. A copy of the complaint is going viral on social media. In his complaint, Zubair said that the 'Kick' actor threatened him on the Saturday's episode of the show. He claimed that Salman threatened that he would not be able to work in the industry anymore once he leaves the house. The complaint further reads that the Dabangg Khan made statements like "I will make you my dog. Will see you after you leave the home." For the unversed, Salman, on Saturday, lashed out at Zubair for constantly using inappropriate language in the house, especially against women and misbehaving with the housemates. The contestant, who claims to have a connection with Dawood Ibrahim's family, left the show on Sunday morning due to health issues.