'It's a big victory': PM Modi on UN designates Masood Azhar as global terrorist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed another public rally in Rajasthan's Pink city Jaipur after holding public rallies in UP's Kaushambi and Madhya Pradesh's Itarsi. During his public rally he said that United Nations Security Council (UNSC) designated Jaish-e-Mohammed's chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist, it's a big victory for India. He also showed his satisfaction on the other countries' mutual consent over fighting terrorism.