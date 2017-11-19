Big victories for Bengal, Services in Ranji Trophy

Amritsar, Nov 19 (IANS) Punjab lost to Bengal by an innings and 19 runs while Services outplayed Chhattisgarh by an innings and nine runs on Day 3 of a sixth round match of the Ranji Trophy cricket tournament here on Sunday.

Ishan Porel's five wicket haul helped Bengal to outplay Punjab, who scored 213 in their second innings. Diwesh Pathania scalped seven wickets to give Services their first win of the season.

Hosts Chhattisgarh were bundled out for 133 on the penultimate day to lose the issue.

In other matches, riding on brilliant tons from N Jagadeesan (101) and V. Yomahesh (103 not out) Tamil Nadu finished on 326 to secure a first innings lead against Madhya Pradesh in Indore.

In a Group C match, pacer Shardul Thakur took five wickets to restrict Andhra Pradesh to 215 and helped Mumbai secure a healthy first innings lead of 307 runs in Ongole.

In Vadodara, Odisha's Subhranshu Senapati (131) slammed a brilliant unbeaten century and helped his team to cross the 300-run mark. Odisha went to stumps at 316/5.

--IANS

