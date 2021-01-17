BIG REVEAL: Arnab Goswami's nationalist credentials exposed; did he leak crucial military data?

The TRP scam case has taken a very shocking twist with big revelations that exposed India's most famous journalist who is the Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami's true nationalist intentions. Crucial information from his chats with Former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) Chief Executive Partho Dasgupta reveals that the supposed 'nationalist journalist of the nation' compromised some major sensitive information sharing important data with others. Has India's top journalist, who is considered to be the most trusted source for fighting for the nation's cause and bringing 'justice' against those whom he has portrayed as anti-nationals, conned the country? Listen in!