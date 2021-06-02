Big Relief: Kejriwal, Others React to Class-12 Exams Cancellation

After weeks of wait for for a decision on the Class-12 CBSE examinations, the government on Tuesday, June 1, cancelled the same, following a key meet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leaders across the country, including Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, welcomed the BJP government’s decision to call off the examinations as the country battles the second wave of COVID.

While Thackeray thanked the PM, Kejriwal referred to the decision as “big relief”.

CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has thanked the Hon’ble PM @narendramodi for canceling the Standard XII CBSE examinations due to an increase in COVID cases.



The Hon’ble CM in his recent address also requested a uniform national policy for conducting milestone examinations. — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 1, 2021

I am glad 12th exams have been cancelled. All of us were very worried abt the health of our children. A big relief — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 1, 2021

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated the students, saying, “Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard (sic).”

Congratulations, students of class 12 for making your voices heard. After all the uncertainty and stress, you deserve to relax and celebrate today!

All the best for a happy, healthy and bright future ahead.#cbseboardexams — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) June 1, 2021

National Conference Vice-President Omar Abdullah termed the decision as ‘good’ and urged the Centre to expedite the framing of assessment criteria.

Good. The uncertainty was really tough for the students. Hopefully the government will move quickly to clarify how the kids will be assessed. A lot of college admissions rely only on this one result. https://t.co/jVFCrzsYGD — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 1, 2021

Other leaders, including the former School Education Secretary Anil Swarup wrote, “Given the set of circumstances, cancellation of Class XII Examination by CBSE was the most appropriate decision. (sic)”

There are no perfect decisions. Given the set of circumstances, cancellation of Class XII Examination by CBSE was the most appropriate decision. — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) June 1, 2021

