Big Push For Road And Highway Building: NHAI To Award Bids For 2,000 KM Worth Of Projects From June

In a major push for road and highway building activity in the country, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to award bids for around 2,000 kilometres of projects this month onwards, reports Economic Times.

Bids for around 800 kilometres were received before the lockdown in April, and bids for another 1,000 kilometres of projects are presently in various stages of evaluation. Project award and construction activity were lean in April and May due to COVID-19 related lockdowns and several restrictions.

It should be noted that since April this year, NHAI has awarded about 450 kilometres of projects and completed construction of 480 kilometres of projects till May. The overall pace of highway construction was 75.5 per cent more in the April-May period year-on-year.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has constructed 1,470 kilometres of national highways up to May this year, compared with 847 kilometres a year earlier.