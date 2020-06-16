‘Big Decision’ on CBSE Exams If Situation Doesn’t Improve: Sources

With the number of coronavirus cases ballooning in the country, the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development may make a ‘crucial announcement’ on pending CBSE examinations, should the pandemic worsen in the next ten days, sources in the know told The Quint.

According to sources, the HRD Ministry, in consultation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, will take a call on the matter and issue a national standard operating procedure on this matter.

These matters were discussed during Human Resource Development Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal’s meeting with Secretary of School Education & Literacy Department Anita Karwal, CBSE Chairman Anita Karwal and NTA Chairman Vineet Joshi, on Tuesday, 16 June.

For now, states have been asked to inform the ministry about their preparedness for conducting the exams.

Also Read: Maha Class 12 Board Exam Results to Not Be Declared Today: Report

"“States must first decide if they are in a position to conduct board exams. If they are not, they must clearly mention that. After compiling reports from states, a call will be taken on exams across the country.”" - Sources told The Quint

The sources, however, said that so far no decision has been taken on CBSE exams that are scheduled from 1 to 15 July. The developments come at a time when a group of parents have moved the Supreme Court, asking for CBSE Exams to be scrapped.

Change of Heart on Final-Year Exams?

Sources also said that a decision could be taken on conduct of final-year college and university examination and that appears to be a change of stand on this matter. Earlier, on 28 May, Union HRD Minister had reiterated that final-year degree exams would definitely be conducted.

But since the situation has only worsened and since various reports have suggested a peak in number of coronavirus cases around July, this decision on final-year exams could also be subject to change.

Meanwhile, during his meeting on Tuesday, Minister Pokhriyal discussed ways of making online education accessible for those without any means. During the meeting, suggestions of turning community centres into learning centres was also discussed.

Also Read: Who Will Take Responsibility? Parents Challenge CBSE Exams in SC

. Read more on Education by The Quint.Sunday View: The Best Weekend Opinion Reads, Curated Just For YouRSS & BJP’s Nehru-Netaji ‘Cosplay’: Irony Dies a Thousand Deaths . Read more on Education by The Quint.