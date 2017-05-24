Big catch! Snake venom worth Rs. 12 crore seized

The Border Security Force and Kushmandi Forest Department in a joint operation seized snake venom worth over Rs. 12 crore and arrested one person named Sudeb Tigga, who is a resident of Tapan block of South Dinajpur district. Throwing light, BSF 41 Battalion's Deputy Inspector General of Police TG Simte said the cost of the seized item is around Rs 12 crore and the recovered venom weighs around 4 pound, half of which was in powder and other in liquid form. The BSF official said it was smuggled from Bangladesh to India. Further investigation in the case is underway.