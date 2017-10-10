From Big B to SS Rajamouli, 'Padmavati' trailer blows away B-Town

The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming magnum opus, 'Padmavati', has been showered with praises from everyone. Twitter has been set on fire since the trailer arrived. B-town celebrities, such as, Amitabh Bachchan, SS Rajamouli, Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Riteish Deshmukh and Alia Bhatt have left stunned by the film's trailer. Deepika Padukone's look as Rani Padmini in the trailer redefined royalty while Shahid Kapoor's Maharawal Ratan Singh look was impressive. Ranveer Singh's menacing Sultan Alauddin Khilji avatar seemingly outshined everyone and was beyond praise. Needless to say, the trailer pays tribute to India's glorious heritage and the exemplary courage of its women and men! It has just left us awestruck.