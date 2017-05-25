From Big B, SRK to MS Dhoni all stars in attendance at screening of 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'

Scores of Bollywood stars and Cricket fraternity attended the premiere of legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's biopic 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams'. Bollywood celebs, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput, Kriti Sanon and John Abraham were spotted at the red carpet of the screening. Actress Anushka Sharma was accompanied by Team India captain Virat Kohli and the two were seen posing for pictures with the Master Blaster and his wife Anjali Tendulkar. The entire squad of Team India, including MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, also attended the screening of the much-awaited movie before leaving for England to take part in the Champions Trophy 2017.