With Eid-al-Adha being celebrated across the country today, a host of B-town celebrities extended their greetings to the people. Celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher and Randeep Hooda, took to Twitter to wish their fans on the occasion of Eid. Muslims across India are celebrating the Eid-al-Adha, one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.