Big B sad to wrap ninth season of KBC

New Delhi [India], Oct 23 (ANI): "A peculiar sadness descends upon all those that have connected with us," wrote megastar Amitabh Bachchan as he wrapped up the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

The 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood tweeted about the same and wrote, "And KBC draws to a close .. !! Penultimate day and the absence of all those connected to be away .. a sadness!"

Big B took to his blog to inform fans that the show will return "after a break of some months hopefully."

He added: "But for today it shall have to be 'packers' now. The constant talking for the past month for KBC has infected my vocal chords and now with throat pain and swallowing problems. I am on antibiotics and pain killers to be able to work tomorrow the entire day for the finale of the KBC season 9."

The 'PINK' star will next be seen in 'Thugs of Hindostan' that also stars Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. He will also be seen with Rishi Kapoor in '102 Not Out'. (ANI)