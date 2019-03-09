Big B and family arrive at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's wedding ceremony

Akash Ambani, son of India's richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, is getting married to his childhood friend and fiancee Shloka Mehta. The grand wedding ceremony is organised at the Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. Big B Amitabh Bachchan with his wife Jaya Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan arrived at the ceremony to extend their wishes. Abhishek Bachchan with his wife Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan are also reached at the ceremony.