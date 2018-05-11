Big B explains why he didn't have Gujarati accent in '102 Not Out'
Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor's recent film, '102 Not Out' has recently faced criticism because the actors did not carry a Gujarati accent in their stories, although the film was based on a Gujarati play. At a press conference in Mumbai, Amitabh Bachchan asked a Gujarati woman to say something about the film. He cut her in the mid way and said," Now tell me, for nearly three minutes, a Gujarati was speaking in Hindi and English. Did you find anything different in her accent? Then why do you pressurise us to use Gujarati accent? '102 Not Out' caters to a pan India audience, so we decided to stick to a normal accent."