Big B cheers Mumbai Indians' IPL triumph

New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Cricket fans, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan gave up hopes on Mumbai Indians winning the IPL Season 10 Trophy on Sunday night. Big B, who called the win 'unbelievable', had switched the television off at interval, only to be told later by Abhishek Bachan that they ended up winning. Sharing a picture of the players on his Twitter account, the 'PINK' star wrote, "Had given up on the final of IPL ..switched off at interval .. then Abhishek called and said we won .. UNBELIEVABLE !! YEEAAAAAAAH"

T 2431 - Had given up on the final of IPL ..switched off at interval .. then Abhishek called and said we won .. UNBELIEVABLE !! YEEAAAAAAAH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)

Mumbai Indians, who defeated Rising Pune Supergiant by one run, became the first team to win the IPL Trophy for the third time in the last 10 seasons, having won the title in 2013 and 2015. Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, Abhishek Bachchan, Rahul Bose took to social media to congratulate the Indian Premier League 2017 Champions.

Weeeee are the CHAMPIONSSSSS !!! ?????????? ?????????? — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial)

WHAT A FINAL!!!! CHAMPIONS!!!! COME ON MUMBAI!!! — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan)

Sorry the excitement got to me. It should be not ISL. . Hard luck to the Pune team. Played brilliantly too. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan)

Fantastic ! Kept your nerve and showed great skill and temperament. Fantastic tournament. — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1)

(ANI)