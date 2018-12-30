Big B, Anushka hail team India after MCG Test win

Mumbai, Dec 30 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and actress Anushka Sharma on Sunday congratulated Indian cricket team for its victory over Australia in the third Test match in Melbourne.

"Yeah! India wins! Well done Team India...," Amitabh posted on Instagram along with a photograph of the team celebrating their win on field.

In the post, the "Pink" actor also wrote a short poem in Hindi, praising cricketers Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant for their commendable performances.

Indian team defeated Australia by 137 runs in the third cricket Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday.

This is also the first time that India have taken the lead in a Test series in Australia.

Anushka, wife of Kohli, also took to social media to express her happiness over the team's win. She posted a video clip of the match on Instagram story and called it a "historic win".

--IANS

