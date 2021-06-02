BIEAP to hold AP Intermediate Exams in August, Asks Centre to Not Conduct JEE, NEET till Then

Despite the plan by the Central government to cancel the class 12 board exams, the Andhra Pradesh government wishes to go ahead with their intermediate examinations. AP Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has written a letter to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal over conduction AP Intermediate exams in the state.

In the letter, the Andhra Minister has said that the state is planning to conduct exams in August and plans to declare the results within 40 days. He said that the exam dates will be announced 15 days ahead of the beginning of the exams.

Most of the states have followed the steps of CBSE and canceled their class 12 exams within 24 hours of the announcement of the cancelation of board exams by the Central board. BIEAP, however, wants to go ahead with the examinations. The state board had earlier said that it will not cancel exams to “ensure that the students do not suffer any loss”.

Adimulapu requested centre not to hold any national-wide entrance tests for college admissions including JEE, NEET etc till the state board exams are held to ensure AP Board students also get sufficient time. While two sessions of JEE Main 2021 have been conducted, JEE Main April and May exams are still postponed. The government is yet to announce the final dates. The medical entrance exam – NEET is scheduled to be held on August 1, however, students have been demanding to postpone it till October.

AP government has also asked centre to allocate adequate corona vaccine to Andhra Pradesh to vaccinate teachers, invigilators, and professors and consider them as frontline warriors ahead of the exams.

The AP Inter exams were scheduled to be held from May 5 to May 19, however, the exams have been postponed till further notice. The state is yet to announce the exam dates. Reportedly, the state government has increased the number of exam centres to 1,452 to ensure social distancing during exams. Further, it was decided that COVID special officers will be appointed in each district amid other protective measures.

To avoid different modes of assessment between state and central boards, a petition has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking cancelation of Class 12 exams for all state boards and UTs as well as the NIOS students. Meanwhile, advocate Mamata Sharma who had filed a petition to cancel CBSE and CISCE exams will ask SC to take cognizance of state boards and ask Centre for a uniform decision across the nation.

