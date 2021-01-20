Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Arrive at US Capitol For Inauguration

Ahead of inauguration on Wednesday, 20 January, US President Joe Biden tweeted “It’s a new day in America.”

Departing from tradition, former president Donald Trump left the White House with former First Lady Melania Trump, skipping the inauguration of his successor.

A country deeply divided following an unprecedented mob attack on the US Capitol and the threat of coronavirus pandemic are the two greatest and immediate challenges facing the Biden administration.

On the eve of his inauguration, Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris led a national mourning service in Washington to pay tribute to those who lost their lives due to COVID-19

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Tom Hanks are among Hollywood A-listers who are all set to be a part of the inauguration ceremony

Joe Biden’s maiden address to the nation as their President is penned by Indian-American Vinay Reddy

'A New Chapter Begins Today': Kamala Harris Tweets

“A new chapter begins today,” tweets Kamala Harris who is set to take oath as US vice president on Wednesday, 20 January.

A new chapter begins today. Tune in now for #Inauguration2021 as @JoeBiden and I are sworn in to office and set our nation on a new path forward. https://t.co/U1RQ98R6Ka — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 20, 2021

'This is Your Time': Obama Congratulates President Biden

Former US President Barack Obama congratulated Joe Biden ahead of his inauguration as the 46th US President.

Story continues

Congratulations to my friend, President @JoeBiden! This is your time. pic.twitter.com/LXzxGnBAfz — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 20, 2021

'A New Day in America': Biden Tweets Before Inauguration

Ahead of inauguration on Wednesday, 20 January, US President Joe Biden tweeted “It’s a new day in America.” He is all set to become the 46th US President.

Donald Trump Departs White House One Last Time

Donald Trump departs White House, becomes the first US President to miss successor’s inauguration in over a century.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump stop to talk with the media as they walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House.

At his departure ceremony, Trump recounted his achievements as a president and extended gratitude to friends and family for their “effort and hard work.”

Gaga, J Lo, Springsteen: Hollywood Royalty in Full Force at Biden, Harris Inauguration

Hollywood A-listers missing from Donald Trump's entry to the White House four years ago are all in for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. The who's who of live entertainment has descended on Fortress Washington, taking forward a tradition that began in the 1940s and repurposing it for global audiences online in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic's winter surge in the US.

Lady Gaga will be singing the national anthem on Wednesday on the West Front of the Capitol, where exactly a fortnight ago a violent pro-Trump mob stormed the building in a stunning bid overturn the election results. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks will also headline the musical elements of a historic afternoon.

The evening features Tom Hanks hosting a special 90 minute prime time programme "Celebrating America," which takes the place of the official inaugural balls and mixes in stories of ordinary Americans going about their lives during a pandemic. After opening remarks from Biden and Harris, the spotlight shifts to Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake, and Kerry Washington.

YouTube Extends Ban on Trump For Another Week

YouTube extended the suspension of outgoing US President Donald Trump's channel with 2.79 million subscribers for at least another week.

The initial ban on new uploads on the channel came after the violence at the US Capitol by some Trump supporters earlier this month.

Joe Biden Set to Become 46th US President

Joe Biden is all set to take oath as the 46th US President on Wednesday, 20 January, amid a barrage of challenges and crises facing America after five years of Trump rule.

A country deeply divided following an unprecedented mob attack on the US Capitol and the threat of coronavirus pandemic are the two greatest challenges facing the Biden administration.

. Read more on World by The Quint.Joe Biden, Kamala Harris Arrive at US Capitol For Inauguration‘Sasikala Stable With Supportive Measures’: Bengaluru Hospital . Read more on World by The Quint.