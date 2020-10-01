What Is Biden Beauty? People Are Going Crazy Over the Unknown Mysterious Creators of This Makeup Brand! Here’s How You Can Buy Their Products Ahead of US Presidential Election 2020

The 2020 US Presidential election just got a little more exciting with a Biden beauty launch. No, it is not the Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden, but some anonymous creators who introduced the makeup line, showing their support to the former US Vice President. People are going crazy, not only with the products but the name. As we said, the creators are not known, and they reportedly prefer to remain anonymous and is not officially tied to the Biden/ Harris presidential campaign. But its Biden-themed makeup line, surely shows its stand in the country’s upcoming election. Urging people to vote, Biden Beauty has grabbed quite an eyeballs on the internet. So, how can you buy the products? In this article, we bring all the details about the Biden Beauty, which is considered to be an important launch in the beauty industry. FAQs on US Presidential Elections 2020: 'How do I Register to Vote?' And Other Trending Questions Answered.

What is Biden Beauty?

Biden Beauty was reportedly debuted online on September 30, 2020. The brand is selling the US democratic party-themed makeup products and t-shirts, to spread awareness and get people excited to vote on November 3. According to reports, Biden Beauty is not officially tied to Biden/ Harris presidential campaign, but definitely have a political agenda with its launch. A report by Allure noted that one hundred percent of the proceeds from its first product launch would be donated to the Democratic National Committee, which aids Democratic political candidates. Timbs and Converse, Kamala Harris Is Winning Hearts Online for Her Shoe Choices! View Pics That Prove How the Democratic VP Candidate Opts for Comfort Over Fashion.

Biden Beauty!

The brain trust behind Biden Beauty, as of now chose to remain anonymous. The brand is the latest effort from the fashion and beauty industries to encourage customers to vote on Election Day.

People Are Loving the Idea!





How to Buy Biden Beauty Products?

The first product from Biden Beauty is a blue makeup sponge that will allow you to blend foundations, concealers, highlighters and powders. It is also debuting sweatshirts, tote bags, buttons and pins adorned with the phrase, “America Is Beautiful.” More beauty products are set to drop in the coming weeks, and customers can visit their official website or click HERE to buy Biden Beauty products.

With the election quickly approaching in the US, it is important to register to vote. But one could barely guess that someone would come up with such a unique idea to encourage citizens to come and participate in the election by registering their vote.