Biden Appoints 2 Indian-Americans to White House Security Council

Names of two Indian-Americans have figured among a slew of key appointments made by US President-elect Joe Biden to the National Security Council of the White House, reports news agency PTI.

While Sumona Guha has been appointed as Senior Director for South Asia, Tarun Chhabra has been named Senior Director for Technology and National Security.

Guha’s South Asia Edge

Presently serving as the Vice President at Albright Stonebridge Group, Guha was a member of the South Asia foreign policy working group, where she served as co-chair. She is also a member of the transition’s State Department Review Agency Team.

An alumnus of John Hopkins and Georgetown University, Guha was the special advisor for national security affairs to the then VP Biden, under the Obama administration.

Additionally, she has previously served as a foreign service officer in the state Department and later on the Secretary of State’s policy of planning staff with a focus on South Asia.

Chhabra’s Eye for Security

A senior fellow at the Centre for Security and Emerging Technology at Georgetown University, Chhabra had served as Director for Strategic Planning and Director for Human Rights and National Security Issues on the National Security Council during the tenure of the Obama-Biden administration.

Formerly a fellow with the Project on International Order and Strategy at Brookings Institution, Chhabra had also served as a speechwriter to the Secretary of Defence when Obama was President.

A graduate of Stanford University, Oxford University and Harvard Law School, Chhabra is a first-generation American, who was born in Tennessee and raised in Louisiana.

