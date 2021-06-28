Bid to browbeat judiciary? asks BJP as WB bar council seeks HC acting CJ's removal

Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) A day after West Bengal Bar Council chairman Ashok Deb wrote to the Chief Justice of India to seek Calcutta High Court Acting Chief Justice Rajesh Bindals removal, alleging that he was 'biased' in his approach, the BJP on Monday sought to know if the move was an attempt to 'browbeat the judiciary'.

The saffron party claimed that the bar council, of which TMC Budge Budge MLA Ashok Deb is the chairman, has put forward this demand as the high court recently pulled up the Mamata Banerjee administration for post-poll violence.

Deb, in his letter to CJI N V Ramana, said, 'We beseech your Lordship to take immediate steps for removal of Hon'ble Justice Rajesh Bindal as a Judge of Calcutta High Court.' Referring to some recent matters being heard in the high court, including the assignment of a judge for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's election petition challenging BJP's Suvendu Adhikari victory from Nandigram and the Narada sting tapes case, Deb alleged that the acting chief justice, 'who is the master of roster, is biased'.

BJP national in-charge of IT department Amit Malviya, however, claimed in a tweet that the reasons for seeking Bindal's removal are purely political.

'Just because Calcutta High Court is holding the Mamata Banerjee administration to account for the post poll violence, the CM is using Ashok Kumar Deb, TMC MLA from Budge Budge, under the garb of Bar Council to seek removal of acting Chief Justice. Bid to browbeat judiciary?' Malviya tweeted.

He alleged that Deb wrote to the CJI demanding the high court acting chief justice's removal over his decision to 'assign the Nandigram (election) matter to Justice Kaushik Chandra' and also his move to stay the bail of state minister Firhad Hakim and others in Narada case.

Justice Kausik Chanda, who was assigned to hear Banerjee's poll petition, had on June 24 reserved order on the chief minister's application that the judge recuse himself from hearing her plea challenging the election of Adhikari, expressing apprehension of bias on his part.

The CM, in her application, claimed that Justice Chanda had been an active member of the BJP till his appointment as the Additional Solicitor General in 2015.

A division bench of the high court, presided by the acting chief justice, had initially stayed the interim bail granted to ministers Subrata Mukherjee and Hakim, TMC MLA Madan Mitra and former Kolkata mayor Sovan Chattopadhyay by a special CBI court following their arrest by the central agency on May 17 in connection with the Narada sting tape case.

A five-judge bench, headed by Acting Chief Justice Bindal, had on May 28 granted them interim bail.

Retweeting Malviya's post, BJP MLA Sreerupa Mitra Chaudhury also maintained that it is a matter of grave concern.

'After His Excellency the Governor, now the Chief Justice is under attack,' the Englishbazar MLA tweeted.

'I am apprehensive about the safety of millions of common men and women, elderly and disabled, youth and children who may fall prey to the wrath of unruly rulers,' she added.

Deb, a six-term MLA, won assembly elections five times on a TMC ticket.