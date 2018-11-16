BIC all set to host JKNRC finale this weekend

Greater Noida, Nov 16 (IANS) All roads for racing aficionados in Delhi-NCR will lead to the Buddh International Circuit over the weekend as the curtain goes up on the grand finale of the 21st JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship.

Local lad Rohit Khanna of Dark Don Racing will be the cynosure of all eyes as he guns for his maiden LGB 4 title which is expected to be the most fiercely contested.

He is currently lying third on the championship table along with Chittesh Mandody of Avalanche Racing, both on 47 points, and will hope to take advantage of his knowledge about the track.

Rohit could have shot ahead of Vishnu Prasad of MSport (61 points) but unfavourable results in the last two races of the round left him with a tough but not impossible task over the next two days.

The JK Euro 2018 is also expected to be a fight to the finish, with Ashwin Datta impressing with his precision driving all through the season. He is on top of the table with 74 points but Chennai's KarthikTharani (68 points) and Mumbai's Nayan Chatterjee (66 points) are likely to be at his throat right from the first race.

"We have had an exciting season and it has been really wonderful to watch all the racers competing so aggressively. I am sure we are going to see a number of surprises over the weekend," Sanjay Sharma, the head of JK Motorsports, said.

The Buddh Circuit promises to provide a fitting finale to the 21st edition of the JKNRC with the return of the high-profile FIM Asia Cup of Road Racing (ACRR), an FIM sanctioned event that features top riders from various Asian countries (Nepal, Australia, India, Sri Lanka,Japan) with a considerable number of females all set to scorch the track including Ann Jennifer of India, Tayla Relph from Australia, Sushmi Solonki and Hansika Abeysinghe of Sri Lanka and Karen Ogura and Marika Fujiwara of Japan.

Two-wheeler fanatics in the capital are in for a grand treat as the Championship will see two super bike races (JK SBK 1000cc and JK SBK 600cc), giving them a taste of really powerful bikes.

