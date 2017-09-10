Bibiana Steinhaus Creates History, Becomes 1st Female Referee to Officiate in Europe’s Top League

Steinhaus, who is an old police officer, became the first woman to ref a top-tier match in the German, English, French, Italian or Spanish leagues.

New Delhi: The German Bibiana Steinhaus, on Sunday, blew the kick-off whistle for the Bundesliga match Hertha Berlin – Werder Bremen, to become the first woman to officiate a meeting of the first division of European professional competition.

Steinhaus, who is an old police officer, became the first woman to ref a top-tier match in the German, English, French, Italian or Spanish leagues. The 38-year-old was chosen to join the Bundesliga after spending six years in the men’s second-tier.

In August, Steinhaus also officiated Bayern Munich’s first round German Cup victory over Chemnitzer and she has been selected this season among the 24 referees of the championship of Germany.

Werder Bremen, who is the head coach of Alexander Nouri, praised the move during his press conference and said, “She has earned it through very good performances – and in the end that is the most important thing.”

Steinhaus, whose father was also a referee, has been an official for 18 years, and her career began in Germany’s women’s division, the Frauen-Bundesliga, in 1999. She was also in charge of the Women’s Champions League final in June.