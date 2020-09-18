Biased Delhi Police chargesheet against CAA-protestors shows how institutions become victims of political duress

The chargesheet filed by the Delhi Police Special Cell is more communally grotesque than the tsunami of hatred that swept North East Delhi this February. All the 15 people, charged under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, are connected to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) demonstrations. The police haven't charged a single CAA supporter or hate-monger.

The most jarringly missing name in the 17,000-page charge sheet is that of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kapil Mishra, the 'instigator-in-chief' in the riots. Mishra's belligerently provocative speech against CAA protesters on 23 February at Maujpur " less than a kilometre from the Jafrabad Metro Station, where more than a hundred women were peacefully protesting the controversial law " has been repeatedly cited in reports and court petitions as the main reason that triggered the riots.

With deputy commissioner of police, North East, Ved Prakash Surya beside him in riot gear, Mishra had the gall to threaten CAA protesters with direct confrontation and issue an ultimatum to the police if Jafrabad and Chand Bagh weren't cleared in three days. "Till the time [US President] Trump goes back [from India], we are going to go forward peacefully. But after that, we will not listen to the police if roads are not cleared. After that, we will have to come on the roads," he thundered.

The indisputable fact that rioters stormed several parts of North East Delhi " including Shiv Vihar, Khajuri Khas, Chand Bagh, Gokulpuri, Maujpur, Karawal Nagar and Jafrabad " hours after Mishra's provocative speech has been mentioned in the Report of the Delhi Minorities Commission Fact-finding Committee on North-East Delhi Riots of February 2020.

In fact, the highly charged atmosphere of CAA and National Register of Citizens demonstrations had started turning ominous few weeks before the riots with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur and BJP MP Parvesh Verma making dangerous communally laced remarks"with the police as a mute spectator.

Thakur's infamous slogan at an election rally in Delhi, on 20 January, "Desh ke ghaddaron ko (the traitors of the country)", which instigated the vociferously charged-up crowd to complete its second half "Goli maaron saalon ko (shoot the traitors)", was indirectly directed towards a particular community and the protesters.

On 28 January, Verma presented a dangerous consequence of the protests in a TV interview comparing the demonstrations to the height of Kashmir terrorism in the '90s. "The people of Delhi know that the fire that raged in Kashmir a few years ago, where the daughters and sisters of Kashmiri Pandits were raped ¦ This fire can reach the residences of Delhi anytime ¦ Lakhs of people [protesters] gather there. These people will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters and kill them."

The police's blatant bias towards such hate-mongers was palpable from the very beginning when no First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against them despite a Delhi High Court order. As dead bodies piled up and violence and looting escalated, the court, hearing a petition that sought registration of an FIR against Mishra, Thakur and Verma for their remarks that allegedly instigated the rioters, asked police to take a "conscious decision" to register such an FIR in 24 hours.

In reply to similar petitions filed in the high court, the police said in July that no "actionable evidence" was found against the trio and AAP's Amanatullah Khan. In an affidavit filed before the court, the police said that the violence appeared to "be a part of a well-thought-out conspiracy to destabilise harmony in society".

Despite the fact-finding committee clearly stating that the riots were preceded by several such hate remarks, the police inaction shows its callousness to the riot victims. "The violence, which broke out in North East Delhi, was clearly preceded by a number of speeches by BJP leaders openly maligning anti-CAA protestors and questioning their motives with no basis, making derogatory remarks laden with communal undertones and open threats of violence," the report states.

Hate speech in any form is barred in India. Though the Constitution allows freedom of speech and expression, it imposes reasonable restrictions to ensure public order, decency or morality. Article 19, clause (1), sub-clause (a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression, but clause (2) clearly states that "nothing in sub-clause (a) of clause (1) shall affect the operation of any existing law, or prevent the State from making any law, in so far as such law imposes reasonable restrictions on the exercise of the right conferred by the said sub-clause in the interests of the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, public order, decency or morality, or in relation to contempt of court, defamation or incitement to an offence".

