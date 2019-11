Team India chased down a 154-run target with ease against Bangladesh in their must-win 2nd T20I in Rajkot. Shikhar Dhawan was involved in a century stand with Rohit Sharma to help India keep the series alive. After the victory, Dhawan took to Instagram to share a video where he, Yuzvendra Chahal and Khaleel Ahmed can be seen recreating a scene from recently released Bollywood movie "Housefull 4" starring Akshay Kumar.