Bhuvi, Dhawan released from India's squad

Kolkata, Nov 20 (IANS) India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar and opener Shikhar Dhawan were on Monday released from Indian Test team playing Sri Lanka in three Tests.

"The BCCI would like to inform that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shikhar Dhawan have been released from India's Test team. The duo made a request to the selectors and the team management to release them owing to personal reasons," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

While Bhuvneshwar, who was adjudged Man-of-the-Match in the first Test for his career-best match haul of 8/96, will not take any further part in the ongoing Test series, Dhawan, who missed out on a 100 by six runs in the second innings, will be available for selection for the third Test in New Delhi.

Uncapped middle-order batsman Vijay Shankar was named as Bhuvneshwar's replacement. The first rubber, which finished at the Eden Gardens here on Monday, ended in a draw.

The second Test begins from Friday in Nagpur.

India Test squad for the second Test: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, M Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Vijay Shankar.

--IANS

