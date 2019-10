The YouTube sensation, 'BB Ki Vines' aka Bhuvan Bam was recently spotted at the NBA India Games 2019 in Mumbai. He looked dapper at the event. Also, at the first-ever NBA India Games 2019, the international basketball sport event, Bhuvan Bam will sing the Indian national anthem. He is also the first person from the country to do so at the debut games, which will be watched by a worldwide audience in more than 90 countries.