Bhutia felicitates SFA's graduates

Panjim, June 23 (IANS) Former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia has felicitated graduates from the SESA Football Academy (SFA) at a convocation ceremony here.

Friday's ceremony was attended by core team leaders of SFA and Goa's star football and sports enthusiasts, where 15 students of the 2014-18 batch were felicitated.

Speaking on the ceremony, Bhutia said: "Goa brings back a bundle of childhood memories. SFA has been doing some great work for the football community by grooming young players and producing good football talent."

"It is good to see these young players get such amazing guidance and facilities," he added.

Since the academy's inception in 1999, SFA has trained more than 150 footballers at the residential academy making an impact on the football fraternity in Goa as well as across India.

Past graduates from SFA includes seven players, who have earned the national team cap and six players who featured in the Indian Super League (ISL) last season.

