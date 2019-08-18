Bhutanese scientists will travel to India to work on designing, launching Bhutan's own small satellite: PM Modi

While addressing the students of Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu on August 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "It is a matter of great happiness that young Bhutanese scientists will travel to India to work on designing and launching Bhutan's own small satellite. I hope that someday soon, many of you will be scientists, engineers and innovators." "Bhutan has understood the spirit of harmony, togetherness and compassion. This very spirit radiated from the adorable children who lined the streets to welcome me yesterday. I will always remember their smiles," PM added.