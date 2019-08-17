Bhutan has special place in hearts of 130 crore Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 17 said Bhutan has a special place in the hearts of 130 crore Indians, and asked who wouldn't want a friend and neighbour like Bhutan. PM Modi added that it is India's honour that the country is major part of Bhutan's development. "Who will not want a friend and a neighbour like Bhutan? It is an honour for us that India is a part of the development of Bhutan," PM Modi said in a joint statement with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering in Thimphu. PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Bhutan which was his first overseas visit when he first took charge of Prime Minister's Office in 2014.