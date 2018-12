Newly elected Prime Minister of Bhutan, Lotay Tshering, on Friday met his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House in the national capital. Both the dignitaries later held delegation-level talks. Bhutanese PM held wide ranging discussions with PM Modi. The delegation level talks was attended by Minister of External affairs Sushma Swaraj, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other dignitaries. PM Tshering is on a 3-day visit to India.