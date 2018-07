Bhutanese Prime Minster Tshering Tobgay arrived in the national capital today and was received by Union Minister of State for External Affairs General (retd) VK Singh. Bhutanese PM Tobgay is on a 3-day visit to India. During his visit, PM Tobgay will call on President Ram Nath Kovind and hold talks with PM Narendra Modi. Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and other ministers will call on the Prime Minister of Bhutan.