Bhutan Foreign Minister Dorji calls for peaceful, amicable approach to resolve 'Doklam issue'

On the sidelines of the 15th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting, Union External Affairs Ministers (EAM) Sushma Swaraj on Friday held bilateral talks with Bhutanese Foreign Minister Damcho Dorji in Nepal's capital Kathmandu. After the meeting, Dorji pinned hope that the burning issue of 'Doklam' be resolved peacefully and amicably. Swaraj also met Sri Lankan State Minister of Foreign Affairs Vasantha Senanayake. Currently, Sushma Swaraj is on a two-day visit to Nepal. Her visit comes just days ahead of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba's proposed visit to India.