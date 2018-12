Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel will be the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. He was chosen as the Chief Minister after Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting was held in Raipur. He will take oath as the CM in Raipur on Monday. Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was the All India Congress Committee's observer for Chhattisgarh. Congress won the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018 with majority.