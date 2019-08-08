Bhupendra Bhawan' in Assam depicts legacy of legendary singer

Assamese singer Bhupen Hazarika was honoured with India's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna posthumously on August 08. His son Tej Hazarika received Bharat Ratna on his behalf. Legendary singer's brother expressed his happiness over this honour. The building in Assam's Guwahati named 'Bhupendra Bhavan' houses his numerous belongings. There are several pictures of Hazarika with his colleagues and friends. His selective collection of books has been kept safe here. Bhupen Hazarika is credited for introducing the culture and folk music of Assam and northeast India to Hindi cinema. He has been honoured with many prestigious honours including National Film Award, Padma Shri and Dada Saheb Phalke Award. Hazarika passed away on November 2011.