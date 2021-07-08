Bhupender Yadav takes charge as Environment Minister

Bhupender Yadav, who took charge as Union Environment Minister on Thursday, plants a sapling. [Photo/ANI]

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): BJP leader Bhupender Yadav on Thursday planted a sapling as he took charge as the Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change.

"I took charge of Labour Ministry and now I'm taking charge of Ministry of Environment. I thank the Prime Minister for entrusting me with this responsibility," he said.

Earlier in the day, Yadav took charge as the Union Minister of Labour and Employment at Shram Shakti Bhawan here.

Before taking charge, Yadav met BJP national president JP Nadda here today.

Yadav was on Wednesday sworn in as Union Minister in the cabinet expansion done by Prime Miniter Narendra Modi.

Born in Ajmer, Rajasthan in 1969, he has been a member of Rajya Sabha from the state since 2012. He received his Bachelor's Degree and Bachelor of Laws degree from Government College, Ajmer.

His reputation as an expert on parliamentary select committees has earned him the title of "Committee Man". He was the chairman of the Joint Committee on Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2015.

He has chaired 12 parliamentary committees and has been a member of multiple parliamentary Committees. He is the chairman of the Rajya Sabha Select Committee on Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019.

Prior to beginning his political career, he was an advocate in the Supreme Court and also served as a government counsel for important commissions.

After taking over, Yadav met senior officers of the Ministry of Labour and Employment and took stock of ongoing, pending and burning issues.

He has told senior officers that any new ideas which come to their mind should be openly shared and discuss with him so that suitable policies and schemes can be devised and implemented for the crores of workers, both organized and unorganized, in the country. (ANI)