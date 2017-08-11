Bhumi Pednekar feels proud to be part of 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha'

Bhumi Pednekar, who got the opportunity to work with actors like Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher in her second film, feels proud to be a part of 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha', which highlights the issue of sanitation and open defecation in India. The red carpet premiere of 'Toilet Ek Prem Katha' was held in Mumbai yesterday. It was attended by host of celebrities, including John Abraham, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and 'Dangal' girls Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. Starring Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher, the film has hit theatres today.