Bhumi heading towards a hat-trick in 2019

With Pati, Patni Aur Woh opening brilliantly, Bhumi Pednekar is set to make a rare mark in the industry. Bhumi will be one of the very few actors who has actually had three successes in a row and that too in a calendar year. 'Pati, Patni Aur Woh' is riding on hugely positive word of mouth referrals and is definitely set to become a hit especially with the start of 9.10 crore. The 30-year-old actor's last outing 'Bala' in which she essayed a dark-skinned girl, highlighted the societal stereotyping of India's obsession for fair skin, has also become a blockbuster. Her Diwali release, 'Saand Ki Aankh' also held its ground despite competing with 'Housefull 4' and 'Made in China'. This is definitely a big achievement by an actor in recent times.