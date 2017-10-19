Bhullar to bid for 3rd Indonesia Open title next week

Jakarta, Oct 19 (IANS) Indian Gaganjeet Bhullar will be bidding to become the first golfer to win the Indonesia Open three times when the $300,000 full-field Asian Tour event returns next week.

Bhullar will lead a host of stars, including Thai veteran Thaworn Wiratchant, Chinese Taipei's Chan Shih-chang and India's rising star Ajeetesh Sandhu, to his winning ground at the Pondok Indah Golf Course from October 26 to 29, according to an Asian Tour statement on Thursday.

"There are always positive vibes on me when I go to Indonesia. I will always end up playing well, especially at that golf course, which is one the best I have played in a long time," the 29-year-old Bhullar said.

Bhullar returned to complete three remaining holes on a Monday last year after play was abandoned due to bad weather on Sunday. He won by three shots for his seventh Asian Tour victory which was also his second one in two months.

"It wasn't easy for me to close the deal but I was just feeling positive playing in Indonesia. I was on good form too, having just won in (South) Korea before that. I look forward to return to Indonesia next week," Bhullar added.

Bhullar became the fifth player after Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand, Frank Nobilo of New Zealand, Frankie Minoza of the Philippines and Lu Hsi-chuen of Chinese Taipei to win the prestigious event twice.

While a stellar cast is set to light up the Indonesia Open next week, officials also announced, in an exciting development of the tournament, the new presenting sponsors who are supporting the event this year.

The storied event will be backed by Indonesian State owned Enterprises company, namely Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI), Bank Negara Indonesia (BNI), Bank Mandiri, Bank Tabungan Negara (BTN) and Telkom Indonesia.

