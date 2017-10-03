Bhullar aims high at Taipei golf tourney

Taipei, Oct 3 (IANS) Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar hopes to return to winning ways at the $500,000 Yeangder Tournament Players Championship (TPC) which starts on Thursday.

Bhullar enjoyed a solid 2016 season where he won twice and he is determined to win the Yeangder TPC again after his success in 2012 at the Linkou International Golf and Country Club.

The 29-year-old will be among the star-studded cast which includes Chan Shih-chang of Chinese Taipei, a two-time Asian Tour winner, Juvic Pagunsan of the Philippines, who finished tied second last week, and David Lipsky of the United States.

After finishing tied seventh at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters last week, Bhullar, ranked 25th on the Order of Merit, is eyeing another good result at his favourite hunting ground.

Richard T. Lee of Canada needs a good result to secure a spot in the CIMB Classic in Malaysia next week. He is currently ranked 11th on the Order of Merit and will need to maintain his position to qualify for the event sanctioned by the Asian Tour and PGA Tour.

Jazz Janewattananond of Thailand believes he is a more matured player after missing out on a chance to win the Yeangder TPC title. He trailed by three shots heading into the final round but slipped to a share of 13th place after closing with a disappointing 74.

--IANS

