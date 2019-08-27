Bhubaneswar gets provisional clearance for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup: Tournament Director

Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium got a provisional clearance as the first venue for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2020, the Organising Committee confirmed on August 27. The other venues are Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Goa. However, all these venues are yet to get infrastructure clearance. Tournament Director of the Local Organising Committee Roma Khanna said they are happy to give a provisional clearance to the city of Bhubaneswar. "We are happy to give a provisional clearance to the city of Bhubaneswar and confirm them as the first venue for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup to be provisionally selected," said Khanna. Moreover, the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be the first FIFA competition for women in the country and the second overall to be held in India.