Bhubaneswar: 12th KIIT International Chess Festival 2019 to begin

The 12th KIIT International Chess Festival 2019 will be held in Odisha's Bhubaneswar. The tournament will start from May 31 to June 7. Around 30 countries will participate in the tournament including India, Spain, Russia, USA, Chile, Belgium, South Korea and Japan. The tournament will be jointly organized by All Odisha Chess Association and KIIT deemed to be University under the aegis of All India Chess Federation and World Chess Federation (FIDE). The prize money for the tournament is Rs 25 lakh.