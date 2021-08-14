BHU UET, PET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in

New Delhi, August 14: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration and application process for BHU UET, PET 2021 on Saturday. Aspirants can visit the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in to apply for the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021. The last date of filing the application form online is September 6, 2021 till 11:50 pm. The last date for successful fee transaction is September 7, 2021 till 11:50 pm. OJEE 2021 To Begin From September 6, Admit Card To Be Released Soon on Official Webites ojee.nic.in or odishajee.com.

Also Read | TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

The mode of examination will be a Computer Based Test (CBT) , Hybrid (tablets), Pen and Paper (as required), according to the official notification released by the testing agency in this regard. The pattern of the entrance exam is objective type comprising of multiple choice questions. The date of examination will be announced later on the official website. CHSE Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2021 Declared, Here's How Students Can Check Scores Oline at orissaresults.nic.in.

Here Is How To Apply For BHU Entrance Test 2021 :

Also Read | Mumbai University Admissions 2021: MU To Release First Merit List For UG Admission On August 17 at 11 AM, Check Second & Third Merit List Date and Time

Visit the official website at bhuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for BHU (UET) 2021 or BHU (PET) 2021 as required

Register yourself

Fill the application form

Upload your scanned signature as well as photo

Pay the required fee

Download and take a print out of the application form for future references

The payment of examination fee can be made online through internet banking, UPI or Paytm, or any payment gateway. According to the official notification, candidates can reach out to NTA Help Desk at 011 40759000 or write at bhu@nta.ac.in in case of any queries or clarification.