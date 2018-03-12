Bhowmick appointed East Bengal Technical Director, Jamil to continue as coach

Kolkata, March 12 (IANS) Veteran coach and former India striker Subhash Bhowmick was on Monday appointed Technical Director of city football giants East Bengal while Khalid Jamil remained head coach of the side slated to play the Super Cup next month.

In a meeting held here, East Bengal officials decided to stick with Jamil despite the former Aizawl FC's I-League winning coach failing to win the league for the Red and Golds.

East Bengal finished fourth in the league this term, squandering several chances to grab pole position and end their 14-year wait for the league crown.

Bhowmick will be in charge of the team with Jamil for the Super Cup where East Bengal will play Qualifier 3 (Winner of Mumbai City FC vs Indian Arrows) on April 5.

"I got a call just now from East Bengal club management. I was told to be the technical director. It's an honour to be back. I will meet them tomorrow and then take it forward and plan for the Super Cup," Bhowmick told IANS over phone.

Bhowmick had won two National Football League (NFL) titles with East Bengal in the early years of last decad apart from capturing the Kolkata Football League, Durand Cup and IFA Shield.

East Bengal also won the LG ASEAN Club Cup in 2003 under his tutelage.

--IANS

dm/gau/vm