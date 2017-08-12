Bhopal to host India-Asean Youth Summit

Bhopal, Aug 12 (IANS) Bhopal is set to host the India-Asean Youth Summit from August 14 to 19, Public Relations and Water Resources Minister Narottam Mishra said here on Saturday.

The summit will be inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Minister of State for External Affairs V.K. Singh.

The inauguration will also be attended by Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel apart from Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, who will deliver a lecture, while External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will be present for the concluding session, he said.

"The summit will commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations," said Mishra.

--IANS

hindi-him/bg