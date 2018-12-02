Bhopal Gas Tragedy Anniversary: Victims narrate their horrific ordeal

Over 8000 people died and more than 5 lakh were affected in world's worst industrial disaster in Bhopal. The Bhopal Gas tragedy struck on December 2-3 in 1984 and today marks its 34 anniversary. Affected people continued to suffer even after three decades. Victims have set up their own museum to depict the horrific incident. "There has been no help from the Government", said a victim. The museum comprises of jolting pictures of deaths occurred due to tragedy. The colossal loss of life was caused by Methyl Isocyanate (MIC) gas from Union Carbide India Limited (UCIL) plant in the city.