Bhopal cop follows moustache style of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman

A policeman in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal has styled his moustache after the Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. Kailash Pawar is inspired by moustache style of India's brave hero Abhinandan. While speaking to ANI on this matter, Kailash Pawar said, "Youth used to imitate and follow fake heroes like film stars but the way Abhinandan Varthaman executed his operation and made people feel patriotic, it made me do this." Abhinandan Varthaman became a legend of sorts after he shot down an F-16 aircraft in a dogfight and the manner in which he carried himself with dignity on being held captive after his MIG 21 Bison was downed.