Bhiwandi building collapse: At least eight killed, several trapped as three-storey building collapses

At least eight people have been killed in a building collapse at Maharashtra's Bhiwandi, media reports said.

A three-storey building collapsed early on Monday morning at the Patel Compound near the Dhamankar Naka, Mumbai Mirror reported.

ANI quoted sources from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) as saying that about twenty people were rescued by locals while 20-25 people are still trapped in the debris.

An NDRF team rescued a child from under the debris.

More details are awaited.

Also See: Attendant held for raping 20-year-old at COVID-19 quarantine centre in Thane

In Maharashtra's Thane, medicos give 106-year-old woman who beat COVID-19 warm farewell

Read more on India by Firstpost.